Doris Jean (Frantz) Schaeffer, 80, of Muhlenberg

Township, died Friday in Penn State-St Joseph's Medical Center.

She was born in Reading on November 19, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Riley and Agnes Frantz.

Surviving are three sons: Randy Smith, of Muhlenberg Township, Hank W. Smith, of Leesport, and Charles Smith Jr., of Temple; one granddaughter; and one great-granddaughter.

She was a former member of St. John Baptist De La Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington.

She had been employed many years in the marketing and sales department for various companies.

Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., with Deacon Joseph Lombardo presiding. Interment in Pleasant View

Cemetery, Spring Township.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.,

until time of service.

Contributions would be appreciated in Doris' name to Team Mia/Downs Syndrome, 4914 Kutztown Road,

Temple, PA 19560.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



