Doris M. Waid, 90, of Cumru Township, passed away March 2, 2019, at 3:19 p.m. in her residence.

She was the wife of the late Calvin R. Waid, who passed June 4, 2008. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late

Albert and Luella (Sweitzer) Bolig. She enjoyed vacationing at Wildwood, N.J., and Rehoboth Beach, Del. After her late husband's retirement they would spend 3 months every winter in Daytona Beach, Fla. Doris enjoyed all the

Philadelphia sports teams, Nascar and the casinos in

Atlantic City, N.J.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy Crimmins,

Shillington; her son, Rodney, husband of Carol Waid,

Womelsdorf; her granddaughter, Kelsey Rodriguez,

Shillington; and her great-grandson, Jayden.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was

predeceased by her sister, Virginia Pisano.

Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on

Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday from 12 Noon-1:00 p.m. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.

www.kleefuneralhome.com



