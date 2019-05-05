Doris Ann (Ludy) Weil, 73, of Amity Township, died April 30, 2019, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

She was the wife of Gerald Lee Weil, who died July 6, 2016. They had been married 52 years.

Born September 26, 1945, in Pottstown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late George I. and Juanita H. (Hite) Ludy.

Doris was employed as a lunch aide with Daniel Boone School District for over 20 years.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing puzzles and

embroidery.

Surviving are her two children, Gerald W., husband of Donna K. (Rhoads) Weil, of Earl Township, and Laura A. (Weil), wife of Wayne H. Sheha Jr. , of Earl Township.

Other survivors include her three grandchildren: Crystal, Kevin and Lisa; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition, she is survived by her sister, Linda D. Green, of Stowe.

Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia L. Faithful, who died February 24, 2019.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



