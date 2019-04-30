Doris Vivian Williams, 88, formerly of Shillington, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of the late Richard F.

Williams.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Conrad and Helen (Brown) Schultz.

Doris was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the East End. She was also an avid reader.

She is survived by her son, Thomas E. Williams, husband of Kathy A. Williams, of Reading; cousins, Shirley Nowotarski and Richard Arms, husband of Christine Arms. She is also survived by two daughters; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Nyhart.

There will be a private gathering at the Chapel at

Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike at a later date. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N. 9th Street,

Reading is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at: www.whelanschwartz.com.



