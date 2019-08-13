|
Dorothea Marianne (Menig) Urban, 70, of Birdsboro, Pa., passed away July 29th, while visiting her siblings in Germany.
Born to late Ludwig and Hedwig (Gora) Menig in Allersheim, West Germany. Doris was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Doris was blessed with a large and loving family, she is survived by her beloved daughters: Marianne Lea
(Christopher), Cathleen Warren (Michael Shane, Sr.) and Tanya Scarbrough (Derek); seven brothers: Rudy Gora,
Peter Menig, Ludwig Menig, Adolf Menig, Anton Menig, Thomas Menig and Georg Menig; her three sisters: Heidi (Menig) Stoffer, Jutta (Menig) Schwandt and Karen (Menig) Reck. Doris will be missed by her 11 grandchildren: Daniel Kline Jr., Amanda Lutz (Robert), Ashley Cooper (Brendyn), Noah Kline, Michael Shane Warren Jr., MiKayla Lea, Nathan Warren, Maya Lea, Happy Lea,
William Scarbrough and Vivienne Scarbrough. Her five great-grandchildren: Carter, Paxton and Aviana Lutz,
Cameron Cooper and Jayla Armstrong, will hear her
stories for years to come. Doris also had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Urban, and her brother, Helmut Menig.
Doris worked several jobs over the years, she opened a bakery with her friend, provided horticulture care and even raised show pigeons. One thing each job had in common was the bond she made with the people she met and the many friends she made with her caring nature and sense of humor.
A devoted member of her church, she looked forward to singing Silent Night in German every Christmas. Doris loved sharing her love for food, cooking and baking. She loved flowers and gardening, to draw, paint and listen to music. Doris was an avid reader, she loved reading both German and American romance novels. She taught herself to crochet at a young age and she crocheted dozens of hats and scarves each year to donate to children in need, she also sewed dolls and doll clothing. Most of all she loved taking care of her family and a good laugh over coffee with friends.
Lovingly known as Mum Mum and Maw Maw, she was
always thinking of ways to make her grandbabies smile.
Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild has something lovingly crocheted by her.
Services were held on August 7th, at the family church, St. Walburga & St. Georg in Allersheim, Germany.