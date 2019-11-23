|
Dorothy A. Dziamba, 85, of Shillington, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2:35 a.m. in her residence. She was the wife of the late Walter Dziamba, who passed away November 27, 2001. Born in Williamsport, Mrs. Dziamba was the daughter of the late Michael S. Swetek and Helen (Aleksandrowicz) Swetek. She was employed by Sharpoint/ALCON in quality control for 20 years, until her retirement. Mrs. Dziamba is survived by her children: Wendy A. Drexel, of Fleetwood, Theresa L. Skobel, wife of Stephen Skobel, of Exeter Township, Lorraine M. Brown, of Shillington, Karen A. Matlack, of West Lawn, Julie A. Trujillo, wife of Richard Trujillo, of New Mexico, Glenn D. Dziamba, at home; and was preceded in death by her son, David W. Dziamba. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and was preceded in death by her beloved dog, “Rags.” Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd. #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610, in memory of Mrs. Dorothy A. Dziamba. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019