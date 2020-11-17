Dorothy A. Lord Dorothy A. Lord, 74, of Mohnton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gary A. Lord whom shared 53 years of marriage together. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of John F. Rozetar and Dorothy M. (Schum). Dorothy was a Central Catholic High School graduate. She went on to attend Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences, graduating in 1966. Dorothy also received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Kutztown University. During her life she was a dedicated registered nurse for the Reading Hospital for 43 years retiring in 2009. Dorothy enjoyed reading, traveling and spending time with her grandkids and grand dogs. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Scott A. Lord, husband of Stacy, of Morgantown; daughter, Cheryl A. Lord, companion of Michael Dreisbach, of West Lawn; two grandchildren, Jack and Nathan Lord; and brother John R. Rozetar, husband of Renee, of Sinking Spring. Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Homes 129 E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington, PA 19607, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00am. Deacon Felix Joseph Lombardo will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00am-11:00am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, in memory of Dorothy A. Lord. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com
