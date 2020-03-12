Home

Dorothy A. “Dee” Marello, 71 of Landisville passed away on March 9th, 2020. She was born in Reading to the late George and Lola (Pirone) Posey and had lived in Lancaster County for the past twenty years. Dee enjoyed visiting the beach and loved traveling out West. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dee was a faithful member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Dee leaves behind her daughters, Kimberly Pugliese, companion of Greg Boyer of Reading, Kelly Jones of Wilkes-Barre; three grandchildren, Anthony Wasko of Wilkes-Barre, Cody Pugliese of Kutztown, Amanda Wasko of Richland; two great grandchildren, Ryan Marello and Remington Lawrence; three sisters, Alberta Spehar of Wyomissing, Georgene Posey of Denver, Mary Jane Posey of Ephrata. In honor of Dee’s final wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St, Suite 2, Clarkston, MI 48346 or www.amyloidosis.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia. www.clydekraft.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
