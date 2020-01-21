|
Dorothy A. (Cotolese) Stefanik, 76, of Spring Twp., died January 18, 2020 at 2:50PM in Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, where she was a guest since 2018. She was the spouse of Michael G. Stefanik, Sr. They were married in 1962 and celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen Cotolese. Dorothy was a graduate of Empire Beauty School and retired from Vanity Fair in 2007. She was a member of St. Cyril & Methodius, R.C. Church of Reading. She enjoyed coaching girls’ basketball and softball, traveling to Europe, Germany, Hawaii, Florida, and California, and spending time with family and friends. Dorothy always had that Christmas twinkle in her for Christmas was her favorite holiday. The family would like to thank Phoebe Berks Health Care Center and Hartland Hospice for caring for our loved one. She was predeceased by her brother: Frank Cotolese, Jr. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son: Michael G. Stefanik, Jr of Shillington and daughters: Sabrina A. Kunkleman of Lebanon and Juli A. Stefanik of Sinking Spring. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, step-brother: James, step-sister: Pamela, and Nephew: Steven. Services will be private to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020