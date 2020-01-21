|
Dorothy A. Wessner, 88, of Fleetwood, passed away Sunday in Manor Care in Laureldale. She was married to the late Arlan E. Wessner who passed away February 4, 2014. She was the daughter of the late Andrew J. Gontkovsky and Mary (Reenock) Gontkovsky. She graduated from Kutztown High in 1949. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Kutztown. She was employed by Boscov’s North in the Infant Department for seventeen years. In earlier years she was employed by Char let knit goods. Playing bingo, solving word searches, and adult coloring were a few of her hobbies. Dorothy and her late husband Arlan enjoyed traveling to Riverdale Delaware with her family for vacations. Survivors include two daughters, Donna Christman of Blandon and Debra Wenrich of Windermere, Florida. There are four grandchildren, David Pressley, Michael Wenrich, Brian Deoliveira, and Melissa Bojan. Also, twelve great grandchildren, Hannah, Isabella, Nico, and Gianna Deoliveira, Adrian, Darius, Domonic, Kaden, Cameron, and Logan Bojan, and Dylan and Anna Wenrich. She is predeceased by siblings, Infant Margaret Gontkovsky, Anna Moyer, Evelyn Redcay, and Kathryn, Edward, and Leonard Gontkovsky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24th at 10 am in St. Mary’s Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530 with Rev. Msgr. Walter T. Scheaffer as celebrant. A viewing will be held on Friday morning in St. Mary’s Church from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020