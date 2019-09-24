|
Dorothy P. (Shuryn) Adams, 91, of Reading, Pa., passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph.
Born in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter Shuryn and Anna
(Shuryn) Torhan and late step-father,
Michael Torhan. She was the widow of Robert W. Adams.
Dorothy worked in merchandise
control for Sears for many years and in the circulation dept. for the Reading Public Library, retiring in 2008. She was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Reading, Pa. She was a big Philadelphia sports fan and loved watching the Boston Red Sox and attending the Reading Phillies and Reading Royals games. Dorothy was known for always smiling and her zest for life that kept her going to live a happy and full life.
Surviving Dorothy is one son, Robert P. Adams, husband of Patricia (Limpus), of West Lawn, Pa.; one daughter,
Lynda C. Manegold, wife of Joseph, of Douglassville, Pa.; three grandchildren: David Manegold, husband of Naomi; Melissa Van Aalsberg, wife of Jason; and Lauren Adams; and four great-grandchildren: Claire, Grace, Jack and
Dylan.
A viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the chapel in
Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Gethsemane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Reading Public Library Foundation in memory of Dorothy, 100 S. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.