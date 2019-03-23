Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Quell) Barr.

Dorothy M. Barr, 93, of Reading, passed away Thursday, March 21st, 2019, in her residence.

Dorothy was born in Reading, on May 22, 1925, a

daughter of the late Dorothy (Szweir) and Charles

Quell. She was the widow of Robert F. Barr. Mr. Barr died November 15, 1987.

Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Brenda L. Barr, of Laureldale, Deborah L. Sustello, of Blandon, Beverly A. Barr, of Wyomissing; three sons: Michael A. Barr, of

Wernersville, David L. Barr, of California,Steven Barr, of

Illinois. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; 1 stepgrandson; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers: Paul, Charles, Richard and Dennis; and a sister, Shirley.

A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, March 27th, at Sanders Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Alsace Cemetery, Reading.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170,

Bethlehem, PA 18017.



