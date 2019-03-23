Dorothy M. Barr, 93, of Reading, passed away Thursday, March 21st, 2019, in her residence.
Dorothy was born in Reading, on May 22, 1925, a
daughter of the late Dorothy (Szweir) and Charles
Quell. She was the widow of Robert F. Barr. Mr. Barr died November 15, 1987.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters: Brenda L. Barr, of Laureldale, Deborah L. Sustello, of Blandon, Beverly A. Barr, of Wyomissing; three sons: Michael A. Barr, of
Wernersville, David L. Barr, of California,Steven Barr, of
Illinois. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren; 1 stepgrandson; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers: Paul, Charles, Richard and Dennis; and a sister, Shirley.
A religious service will be held at 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, March 27th, at Sanders Funeral Home &
Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Alsace Cemetery, Reading.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Ste 170,
Bethlehem, PA 18017.