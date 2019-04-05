Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Lutz) Bicksler.

Dorothy A. (Lutz) Bicksler, 85, of Bethel, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Bicksler, who died November 24, 2007.

Dorothy, a daughter of the late Thomas C. Jr. and Elsie (Kintzer) Lutz, was born in North Heidelberg Twp.

She is survived by two nephews, Floyd E. Bicksler, husband of Linda, and Thomas Bicksler; a niece, Carol Boyer; a brother-in-law, Kenneth R. Bicksler; three grandchildren: Melissa, wife of Michael Hix, Melanie, wife of Steven Younker, and Jonathan Bicksler, husband of Tiffany; and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Russell K. Bicksler; and a sister, Betty Bicksler.

She was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Hamlin. She retired in 1984 from the Wernersville State Hospital.

After retirement, she worked as a part-time receptionist at Willow Creek Animal Hospital for about 20 years.

Services are private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements.




