Dorothy I. (Hartman) Black Dorothy I. (Hartman) Black, 90, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Black. Born in Lower Alsace Township, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Clarence P. and Minnie E. (Hoffman) Hartman. Dorothy was a graduate of Oley Valley High School in 1945 and was a member of Zion Spies Evangelical Church. Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen Louise Shank, widow of Bob Shank, Redondo Beach, CA, Paul Andrew Black, companion of Darlyn Maul, Shillington, Richard Alan Black, husband of Lee, Wilmington NC and Jon David Black husband of Annette, Reading, PA; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dorothy was pre-deceased by three sisters and one brother. Services will be private in Spies Zion Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
