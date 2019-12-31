Home

Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Dorothy I. (Martin) Bolick, 90, of Pottstown, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Pottstown, Pa. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Carl and Anna (Drevenak) Martin. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Richard F. Bolick; son, Carl S. Bolick, husband of Helen Karpovich, of Temple; grandson, Carl A. Bolick; great-grandson, Jonathan P. Amole; and sister, Betty Fritz. She is survived by one daughter, Sandra L., wife of David E. Walsh Sr., of North Coventry; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newton Square, PA 19073, or Manatawny Manor, 30 Old Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, PA 19465. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
