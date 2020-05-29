Dorothy Margaret Bonetti, 88, of Reading, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 at Berks Heim surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Donald Marburger and the late Albert Bonetti Sr. Born in Reading on April 23, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John and Hilda (Spuhler) Price. She was employed by Hallmark Cards in the sales department. Dorothy loved bird watching, puzzles, shopping, going out to eat and bingo. Surviving are here children: Valerie, wife of Jack Zellers of Oley; Michael, husband of Sharon Marburger of Willow Spring, NC and Christine, wife of David Forrer of Mohnton. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Albert Bonetti, Jr. and her brother; Robert Price. Her family would like to give a special thank you to the entire staff at Berks Heim for the excellent care given to Dorothy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 pm on Tuesday at Holy Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr Ste 100, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17110. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.