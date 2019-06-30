Dorothy Elizabeth Bowers, 89, formerly of Wyomissing Hills for 50 years, passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019, in Gulf Coast Villages, Cape Coral, Florida, where she resided for 6 years.

She was born in Reading on February 15, 1930, a daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Mull) Rebholz. Dorothy was a 1947 Reading High School graduate and after high school she became a legal assistant, until her marriage to the love of her life of 58 years, Robert J. Bowers, who passed away January 2007.

She enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Dorothy was a charter member at St Peter's UCC in Wilshire and she loved to attend to her garden. She was a housewife later in her life while raising her children. After her children were grown she resumed her position as a legal assistant. Surviving are her children: Bonnie L. (Hollenbaugh)

Bowers, of Spring Ridge, Ruthanne and her husband, Barry Seiders, of Exeter, C. Robert and his wife, Judy Bowers, of Talamore Estates, Ambler, Joseph P. and his wife, Avra Bowers, of Cape Coral, Fla.; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her sister; and 2 brothers. Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Wednesday 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Alzheimers' Assoc., 2595 Interstate Dr., Ste 100,

Harrisburg, PA 17110 in her memory.

