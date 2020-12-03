Dorothy M. Burkert, 84, of Perry Twp., a resident at Maidencreek Place, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of the late Byron M. Burkert, Jr., passed away November 28, 2000. Born in Greenwich Twp., she was the daughter of the late Lester A. and Florence E. (Sunday) Fink. She graduated from Kutztown High School in 1954 and later McCann School of Business. Dorothy was a member of Zion's Church, Windsor Twp. She was a self-employed Shaklee Representative for many years. She is survived by two daughters: Jodi, wife of Paul, and Janine, wife of Bruce; four grandchildren: Jeffrey, Javin, Whitney, and Triscia; and four great-grandchildren: Yianna, Anastasia, Henry, and Kate. She is also survived by a sister: Helen. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Jazmin. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com