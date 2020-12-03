1/
Dorothy Burkert
Dorothy M. Burkert, 84, of Perry Twp., a resident at Maidencreek Place, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Maidencreek Place. She was the wife of the late Byron M. Burkert, Jr., passed away November 28, 2000. Born in Greenwich Twp., she was the daughter of the late Lester A. and Florence E. (Sunday) Fink. She graduated from Kutztown High School in 1954 and later McCann School of Business. Dorothy was a member of Zion's Church, Windsor Twp. She was a self-employed Shaklee Representative for many years. She is survived by two daughters: Jodi, wife of Paul, and Janine, wife of Bruce; four grandchildren: Jeffrey, Javin, Whitney, and Triscia; and four great-grandchildren: Yianna, Anastasia, Henry, and Kate. She is also survived by a sister: Helen. She was predeceased by a granddaughter: Jazmin. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Zion's Cemetery, Perry Twp. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
