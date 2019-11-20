Home

Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chapel of Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
Sister Dorothy Columber, MSC, 90, a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, died on November 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, Pa. Born in Fullerton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Emery and Angela (Derda) Columber. She made her First Profession of vows on May 31, 1954. Sister served at Sacred Heart Hospital, Allentown, and Norristown in the medical records department, and in Pastoral Ministry at St. Mary’s Hospital, Athens, Georgia, until her retirement in 1999. In addition to the members of her religious congregation, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Sister was predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters. A viewing will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading, PA. A prayer service will follow at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, followed by burial in the convent cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart, 2811 Moyers Lane, Reading, PA 19605. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Homes Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
