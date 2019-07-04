Dorothy R. "Dottie" (Seltzer) Crosby, 90, formerly of Exeter Twp., passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Phoebe Berks where she has been a guest for the past two years.

She was the widow of Charles H. Crosby. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Nellie (Bartsch) Seltzer. She was a graduate of Reading High

School where she was Drum Major for the band. She retired from Carpenter Technology after working as a secretary and in the Human Resources Dept. She was a member of the Reading Aero Club, having her pilot's license, she enjoyed flying.

Surviving is a son, David R., husband of Deborah Smith of Sinking Spring; three grandchildren: Michael Smith, husband of Mistral Dodson, of Peabody, Mass., Jamie, wife of Jacob Wilkins, of Trophy Club, Texas, and Heather, wife of Ryan Bishop, of Manassas, Va. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren: J. Henry, Koa, Wesley, Anna, Catalina,

Lucy and Hazel; and a half-brother, Donald Seltzer.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Noll and Evelyn Seltzer.

Funeral service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the Sinking Spring Public Library, Children's Section, 3940 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton.




