Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
4125 Penn Avenue
Sinking Spring, PA
Dorothy (Nester) Delp


1933 - 2019
Dorothy (Nester) Delp Obituary

Dorothy L. (Nester) Delp, 85, died Sunday morning at the Conestoga Viewing Nursing Home, Lancaster.

She was the widow of Floyd A. Delp, who died November 9, 2006.

Born in West Reading on December 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna C. (Spatz) Nester.

Surviving is a son, Christopher J. Delp of Lancaster County; and a stepson, Gene A. Delp, of Lancaster. Twp.; daughters, Cheryl D. Snyder, companion of Anthony J. Santoro, of Wernersville; and Alicia L. Santiago, of

Shillington.

Dorothy was preceded in death by a loving son, Craig D. Snyder; and three siblings: Barbara Ketner, Jack and Gene Nester.

She loved her nine grandchildren, Dennis Schaich, Amanda Price, Christian and Taryn Santiago, Randal and Elizabeth Delp, Ashley Sicilia, Tony Santoro and Benjamin Delp, as well as her ten great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring, where she was a former Sunday school teacher.

She attended the former Sinking Spring High School.

Dorothy was employed fourteen years at the Jewish Community Center as an assistant nursery school teacher, as well as being a caregiver.

Dorothy had a very strong faith in the Lord, was a very avid reader, loved flowers and was an amazing baker.

She was a very loving individual who cared for all and she will be greatly missed.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Dorothy will be from St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Avenue,

Sinking Spring, PA 19608, on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with

Reverend Richard Moore officiating. Interment in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Contributions in Dorothy's memory can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
