Dorothy E. Ahrensfield
Dorothy E. Ahrensfield Dorothy E. Ahrensfield, 103, passed away July 11, 2020, at Thornwald UCC Nursing Home, Carlie, PA. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late George and Ruth (Wolf) Ahrensfield. She was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School in 1932 and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. Dorothy was employed by St. Joseph Hospital as an LPN. She was a member of St. John’s Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Doris R. Rapp, Reading, and two stepsons, Dennis M. (Barbara) Antonucci, Las Vegas, NV and Anthony Antonucci, Reading. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survives her. Graveside services will be Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11a.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St John’s Baptist de la Salle RCC, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
