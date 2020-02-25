Home

Dorothy E. (Dietrich) Kline Dorothy E. (Dietrich) Kline, 87, formerly of Rockland Township, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township, where she was a resident for 17 months. She was the widow of Leroy P. Kline, who died January 21, 2017. Born in Lenhartsville, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Maude (Gehret) Dietrich Brown. She was a stepdaughter of the late Otto Brown. Dorothy worked as a presser for the former Fleetwood Shirt Company, Fleetwood, for 36 years, until her retirement. Dottie enjoyed flowers, birds, collecting teddy bears, collecting glassware and baskets. Dorothy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Dorothy is survived by her children: Bruce L., husband of Donna (Kieffer) Kline, Mertztown; Barry L., husband of Evelyn M. (Hess) Kline, Fleetwood; Barbara L. (Kline) Geisler, Shillington; and Brian L., husband of Lori P. (Hartline) Kline, Fleetwood. Other survivors include: Grandchildren: Randy S. Kline; Stephanie S. (Kline) Calvaresi; Ryan P. Kline, Sr.; Renee L. Kline; Samantha J. (Geisler) Ray; Great Grandchildren: Ryan, Jr.; Tanner; Nicholas; Nathan; A.J.; Kailee; Payton; Timothy, Jr.; Lukas. In addition to her husband Leroy and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by siblings: Herbert, George, Paul, Lester, and Sarah. SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, officiating. Interment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. CONTRIBUTIONS: Flowers may be sent or contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
