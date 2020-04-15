|
Dorothy E. (Uliasz) Moyer, 88, passed away on April 13 at her residence in Country Meadows, Wyomissing. Born in Reading, PA to the late Mary (Menet) and Karol Uliasz, Dorothy attended St. Mary’s School and Reading Central Catholic. She married the late Forrest “Diz” Moyer on January 19, 1952. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and active in civic organizations such as Rising Sun Athletic Association and 13th and Union PTO. The family relocated to the Harrisburg area in 1973. Dorothy retired from the Pennsylvania Game Commission where she worked in the licensing division. She was a member of the St. Margaret Mary parish. Dorothy has lived at Country Meadows Wyomissing since 2015, where she met new friends and delighted the dedicated and caring staff. She is survived by her children Gregory Moyer and wife Janet, Beth Moyer Warfel and husband Michael, and Alison Moyer Hiester; her five grandchildren Jessica Moyer Detweiler, Kevin Moyer, Jenna Hiester, Jaclyn Hiester, and Jillian Moyer; and two great grandchildren and one step great grandchild. She was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Moyer. They will miss her sunny disposition, her joy in baking, and her unconditional love. Dorothy is also survived by her brothers Joseph Uliasz (Elizabeth) and Alfred Uliasz (Donna), and her sisters Eleanor Hafer (David) and Harriet Pfeiffer (Edward). She is predeceased by brother Carl Uliasz and sister Helen Matetich. Contributions in Dorothy’s memory can be made to Country Meadows Co-Worker Foundation - Wyomissing, 830 Cherry Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date. Interment will take place in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020