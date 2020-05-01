Dorothy E. Rea
Dorothy E. Rea Dorothy E. Rea, 100, of Shillington, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Whitehall Manor. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Florence I. (Crow) Rea. Dorothy is survived by her nieces, Jean Ann Bickel, Mary Elizabeth Rea, and Susan Katz. Dorothy is preceded in death by her siblings, Nellie R. (Rea) Blankenbiller, Joseph W. Rea, Frank W. Rea, and Robert S. Rea. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Bean Funeral Homes of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. For full obituary and to offer online condolences please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
