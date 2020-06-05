Dorothy E. Unger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Unger Dorothy E. Unger, 84, of Blandon, passed away on June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 25, 1936 to the late John and Edith (Delp) Alhouse in West Reading, PA. She was the wife of William R. Unger with whom she shared 65 years of marriage at his time of passing in Feb. 24, 2018. Dorothy enjoyed serving the Lord by teaching Sunday School at the Trinity Bible Fellowship Church in Blandon for 36 years. She also enjoyed fellowship for many years at the Blandon Mennonite Fellowship. Her lifelong joy was serving the Lord at both churches. Dorothy is survived by her children, William Unger husband of Donna of Fleetwood, Steve Unger husband of Kay Shirk of Temple, David Unger husband of Christine of Reading and Gloria Grant wife of James of Newport. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren and a sister Betty Gravinese of Temple. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, 12:00 pm at the Laureldale Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel Williams officiating. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Laureldale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved