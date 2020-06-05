Dorothy E. Unger Dorothy E. Unger, 84, of Blandon, passed away on June 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 25, 1936 to the late John and Edith (Delp) Alhouse in West Reading, PA. She was the wife of William R. Unger with whom she shared 65 years of marriage at his time of passing in Feb. 24, 2018. Dorothy enjoyed serving the Lord by teaching Sunday School at the Trinity Bible Fellowship Church in Blandon for 36 years. She also enjoyed fellowship for many years at the Blandon Mennonite Fellowship. Her lifelong joy was serving the Lord at both churches. Dorothy is survived by her children, William Unger husband of Donna of Fleetwood, Steve Unger husband of Kay Shirk of Temple, David Unger husband of Christine of Reading and Gloria Grant wife of James of Newport. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren and a sister Betty Gravinese of Temple. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, 12:00 pm at the Laureldale Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel Williams officiating. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.