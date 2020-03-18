|
Dorothy E. Zajdowicz, 101, formerly of Reading, a resident at Laurel Center, Tilden Twp., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Laurel Center. She was the widow of the late Edmond M. Zajdowicz, Sr., passed away September 28, 1986. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Hedwig A. (Tecklenburg) Mohn. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Nativity, Reading. She worked as a seamer, at DS&W Knitting Mill, Laureldale. Dorothy was a devoted wife, loving mother and friend to many. She enjoyed reading, bingo, and games shows. She also enjoyed conversations with friends and family. She was a member of Senior Citizens Groups and enjoyed traveling with them. Dorothy is survived by a son: Edmond M. Zajdowicz, Jr., husband of Sharon, Womelsdorf; two daughters: Gloria J. (Zajdowicz), wife of Wayne L. Reeser, Shoemakersville, and Donna M. (Zajdowicz), wife of Brian Miller, Mohrsville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother: Charles Mohn. She was predeceased her siblings: Richard, William, Harry, Laura, Anna, Helen, and Eleanor. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the . Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020