Dorothy J. Einwechter, 91, of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her daughter’s home in McAlisterville. She was the wife of the late William P. Einwechter who died in 1995. Born on May 30, 1928 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Ethel Larson Schwanger. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a graduate of the Elizabethtown High School and of the Nursing School of the Philadelphia General Hospital. She was a faithful member of the Immanuel Free Reformed Church in Schoeneck. Surviving are two daughters, Diane Forrester of Denver, Donna Troshak of McAlisterville; three sons, William O. Einwechter husband of Linda of Stevens, Thomas B. Einwechter husband of Valerie of Stafford, VA, and John P. Einwechter husband of Loretta of Orange, CA; 29 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn wife of Charles Zerphey of Mt. Joy, and Connie Hesford of Mifflintown; and a brother, Orville Schwanger of Hershey. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Schwanger. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 AM with her son, Pastor William O. Einwechter officiating. Funeral services will be live streamed on our website at www.GroffEckenroth.com Interment in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
Published in Reading Eagle from May 10 to May 11, 2020.