Dorothy Fasnacht

Dorothy G. Fasnacht, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in East Earl Twp. to the late Monroe F. and Mary W. (Crouse) Good and was the wife of the late Samuel S. Fasnacht who passed away in 2008. She was a member of Cocalico Church of the Brethren. Dorothy was a Clerk for Richard Heagy Deli in East Petersburg and in earlier years for Armstrong World Industries. She enjoyed gardening, reading, doing puzzles and word finds. Dorothy is survived by three children, Darlene, wife of Gerald Metzler of Mechanicsburg, Mary, wife of Merle Meckley of Wernersville, Samuel, husband of Lynette (Hertzog) Fasnacht of Manheim; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Rufus (Janet) Good of Grantham and a sister, Kathryn Keeney of Lancaster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy Walton and six siblings, Monroe Good, Lester Good, Arlene Dennis, Ethel Beck, Harold Good, Mary Kreider. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to her church, Cocalico Church of the Brethren, 225 South Cocalico Road, Denver, PA, 17517. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
