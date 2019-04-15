Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Emerick) Fix.

Dorothy May Fix, 88, died peacefully in Womelsdorf, Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:40 p.m., surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was the widow of Richard H. Fix Sr., who died April 21, 2015, with whom she celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Earl B. and Eliza Jane (Craze) Emerick.

She was a faithful member of the Womelsdorf Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Surviving are her children: Lois L. Wolf, wife of Arthur, of Bernville, Richard H. Fix Jr., of Bernville, Joyce M. Wanner, wife of Jerry Wanner Sr., of Wernersville, Nancy E. Ruth, of Womelsdorf, Paul G. Fix, husband of Brenda, of Womelsdorf, Ronald D. Fix, of Womelsdorf, and Linda D. Flemm, wife of John, of Bernville; 16 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 stepgreat-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. Her

siblings: Helen L. Rhoads, wife of Harvey, Frances Bergman, James H. Emerick, husband of Etta, Mary Jane Ohlinger and Gladys M. Painter. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Earl E. Emerick, Paul J. Emerick, Leon C. Emerick, Caroline J. Emerick and David L. Emerick Sr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, in the Womelsdorf Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway (Route 422), Womelsdorf, at 2:00 p.m. Brother Perry Allen will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Womelsdorf Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,

Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



