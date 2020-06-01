Dorothy G. Kohl
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy G. (Adam) Kohl Dorothy G. (Adam) Kohl, 91, of Cumru Township, passed away May 28, 2020, at Berks Heim as a result of a stroke. She was the widow of Kenneth L. Kohl, who passed away in 2013. Born in Kutztown, she was a daughter of the late Solon and Maggie (Wentzel) Adam. Dorothy was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family; one of the best gifts she gave her children was staying at home to raise them. She was always supportive of her children’s activities and she and Ken loved to take walks in the woods with their dogs. After the children were grown, she also enjoyed various shopping trips and lunch dates with either Ken or her sister Arlene. She is survived by two children: Suzanne Koutroulelis, Exeter Township and Scott D. Kohl, Denver; and two step-grandchildren, Leah Gregory and her husband Ben and Stelios Koutroulelis and his fiancée Kayley. In addition to her husband Kenneth, Dorothy was predeceased by four brothers, Paul, Leon, Charles, and Ernest, three sisters, Beulah, Jennie, and Arlene, and son-in-law John Koutroulelis. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
