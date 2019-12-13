Home

Dorothy Gaugler

Dorothy Gaugler Obituary
Dorothy L. (Stauffer) Gaugler, 85, of Gilbertsville, wife of Harper Gaugler, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, at her home. Born in Gilbertsville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Kulp) Stauffer. Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Boyertown, and the Earl Twp. Ladies Auxiliary. She worked at Wagner Lighting in Boyertown until her retirement, and in her spare time she enjoyed playing bingo. Surviving with her husband are children: Diane M. Riper; Alexander Jalowy, husband of Joanne; Scott A. Gaugler; and Dianna Rice; brother, Barry Stauffer, husband of Leona; 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her canine companion, Daisy. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, LaVerne Stauffer. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11:00 a.m., at New Hanover Lutheran Church Cemetery, 2941 Lutheran Road, Gilbertsville.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
