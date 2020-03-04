Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:30 PM
Dorothy Gertrude Martin Obituary
Dorothy Gertrude Martin 91, of Fleetwood passed away Monday March 2, 2020 in Penn State Health St Joseph Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Martin on March 11, 1975. Dorothy was born in Reading on September 7, 1928 a daughter of the late William and Virginia (Werner) Stock. She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Reading and was employed by Luden's Candy for over 20 years retiring there. She is survived by her son, Dominic J Martin of Fleetwood, her brother William Stock, her sister Margaret, 4 grandchildren; Terrence, Rebecca, Matthew, Erin and 6 great grandchildren. Dorothy was predeceased by her 2 daughters, Linda Louvell December 2005 and Teresa Martin June 2000. Memorial services will be Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 7:30pm in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading PA 19601. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
