Dorothy B. Griesemer, 98, of Ontelaunee Township, and formerly of Mohrsville and Newark, Delaware, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Daniel S. Griesemer. Born in Ontelaunee Township, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Pearl (Gerber) Dunkelberger. Dorothy was a

graduate of Ontelaunee High School. She worked for Globe Underwear Company, Shoemakersville, and Reading Clothing. Dorothy was a member of the former Trinity United Church of Christ, Leesport. She was a life member of Bird Chapter 460 Order of the Eastern Star, Birdsboro; and a member of the Senior Citizens in Newark. Dorothy loved to dance and go on cruises.

Dorothy is survived by one sister, Gladys M. LeVan,

Ontelaunee Township; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother, Charles H.

Dunkelberger; three sisters: Elaine Crook, Amy Jurasinski and Doris Shappell; and her companion, Leon B. Pivinski.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Oley Cemetery, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley.

In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would prefer that memorial contributions be sent to the .

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.