Dorothy J. (Kalina) Hagan, 94, formerly of Northmont, passed away March 21, 2019, at Wyomissing Health and

Rehabilitation Center.

Her husband, Meredith George Hagan, died on January 14, 1968. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late George and Helen (Kollar) Hagan.

She was a 1942 graduate of Reading Catholic High School. Dorothy was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. She was employed by Bachman Pretzels for over 30 years, retiring in 1991.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Wyomissing Health and Rehabilitation Center staff for their faithful and loving care of Dorothy.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Thomas G., husband of Barbara A. (Hess) Hagan, Reading; two grandchildren, Bree, wife of Lt. Colonel Speros Koumparakis, and Justin, husband of Billie Hagan; and one great-grandson, Elliott Hagan.

She was predeceased by four siblings: John Kalina,

Sophie Matthews, Margaret Frees and Anna Bosavage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of St. George at Gethsemane Cemetery with burial to follow. Friends may call Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.

Contributions may be made to Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605.

