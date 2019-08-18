|
Dorothy Angela Hess, 94, formerly
residing in Wernersville for 58 years, passed away August 15, 2019, in Halifax Health
Hospice, Port Orange, Florida.
Her husband Rodney C. Hess passed away June 10, 1999. She was born in Reading, a daughter of the late George T. Barbon Sr. and Tillie (Wisopyl) Barbon. She was a 1943 graduate of Reading High School.
During World War II, Dorothy served as an office
employee for Glen L. Martin Co. in Baltimore. As a young adult she performed clerical duties for the former Pomeroy's and for Bechtel, Lutz & Jost in Reading. During the core of her adult years, she worked as a sales clerk for Whitner's in Reading and later at Berkshire Mall. She also worked for Webber's Deer Skin in Sinking Spring. Dorothy was a regular church goer and volunteer at St. Francis De Sales R.C.C., Robesonia. In retirement she was a regular patron at Red Plate Diner, where people were often
surprised when she told them she was a big sports fan,
especially for the Phillies, rarely missing a game on T.V.
Warm, positive and sincere, she was called "The
Grandmother of America" by her son for the extraordinary caring she displayed as an enthusiastic listener to
everybody's story. People would often spend hours talking to her, sharing their enthusiasms and discussing their
troubles, knowing what they said to her was kept private. This kind, gentle woman was also known as a prolific
sender of cards, notes and letters to relatives and friends.
She is survived by her son, Ronald, husband of Susan Hess, of Port Orange, Florida; her brother, Robert, husband of Virginia Barbon, of Worcester, Mass. There is also a granddaughter, Kathleen, wife of Corey Ross, of Everitt, Wash.; a grandson, Steven Hess, of Memphis, Tenn.; and a great-grandson, Alexander Ross, of Everitt, Wash. Dorothy will also be missed by her nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was predeceased by a brother, George Barbon Jr. and his wife, Madeline.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 9:45 a.m., in the Lamm & Witman Funeral Home,243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Friends and family may pay their condolences on Thursday from 8:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Dorothy will be buried with her husband at Indiantown Gap National
Cemetery on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be made at:
www.lammandwitman.com.