Dorothy “Dot” (Alix) Hoffman Dorothy “Dot” (Alix) Hoffman, 85, of Bernville, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born on September 16, 1935, she was a daughter to the late Phillip and Dorothy (Hockenberg) Alix in Queens, NY. She was the wife of Richard H. Hoffman Sr. whom she married on August 18, 1956. Dot was self-employed as a farmer alongside her husband for over 64 years on their family farm that they purchased in Bernville in 1964. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also an active member of the Farm Women, and the Bernville Grange. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard, and her children, Richard H Hoffman Jr., husband of Tammy, of Bernville, Donna L. Zimmerman, wife of Drew, of Myerstown. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Richard and Michael Hoffman, Brandy Hartman, Megan Weleski, Jennifer Best, Kyle and Cody Zimmerman and Kelly Perkins; 16 great grandchildren; Two brothers Phillip Alix husband of Jean of Newport Richie, FL and Jack Alix of Newport Richie, Fl; Two sisters Sharon Koenig of Mohnton and Adalia Kyrish wife of Jim of San Antonio, TX She was preceded in death by her sister Florence Bernstein. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 11:00am at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St. Bernville, PA 19506. There will be a viewing help one-hour prior from 10:00am to 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to Mary’s Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA 19611 Kirkhoff Funeral Home, Bernville, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com