Dorothy Hyland
Dorothy B. (Bem) Hyland, 88, of West Lawn, passed away October 26, 2020 in her home. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Jarowecki) Bem. Dorothy was married to the late Robert S. Hyland for 63 years before his death on October 17, 2012. She faithfully served her God as one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and worshipped at the West and Lincoln Park congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses for a total of 60 years. Dorothy was an Independent Cleaner for 50 years before retiring. She enjoyed baking, cooking, swimming, and going to country music festivals with her late husband. Dorothy was a very caring person and always put other before herself. She loved serving others and cared deeply for her family and friends. Dorothy is survived by her children, Terry P. (Hyland), wife of Walter Lemanek, of Fleetwood, Robert T. Hyland, husband of April Hyland, of Reading, and Ricky D. Hyland, of West Lawn. Two grandchildren, Seth and Tara Lemanek. One brother, Andy Bem as well as many nieces and nephews. An online Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020. To attend please text 610-568-2380 to receive meeting I.D. and password. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
