Dorothy J. Kaisoglus Dorothy J. Kaisoglus left this earth Sunday, May 3. Mom was cared for by “Sweet Angels of Mercy” at Berks Heim for the last three years; and the family will be forever grateful for the quality of her care. Mom lived almost 95 years and during that time she had to say good bye to her Parents, Husband Charles, Daughter Joann, six Brothers and one Sister. Each time she suffered in silence yet remained a beacon of hope for the rest of us to carry on. Mom was the matriarch of the family. Mom was “tough as nails”, quoting her family doctors, surviving several medical traumas only to chide us “to keep on moving”. Mom was an exceptional cook who willingly “set another place at the table” for whomever dropped in unexpectedly for a meal. Mom had a very strong faith that she never tried to impose on anyone. Mom will be forever missed by Daughter Dorothy A. Straka and Husband Edward of Pennside, Son John and Wife Donna of Nebo N.C., Son-In-Law Terry Calhoun of Flying Hills, as well as six Grandchildren, eight Great grandchildren and two Great Great grandchildren. All will recall Nana peeling oranges for them on the front porch on a warm summer day in the city. Nana made memories to last a lifetime with each of us. And our sincerest thanks to Mom’s “adopted” son, Chaplain Kerry, for his spiritual guidance and compassion. Using Cuz’n Ed’s familiar refrain we all say, “Bye for now, Mom.” Sending Mom to her reunion with Dad and Joann with lyrics from Vince Gill, Go Rest High on that Mountain. I know your life On earth was troubled And only you could know the pain You weren’t afraid to face the devil You were no stranger to the rain Go rest high on that mountain Mom, your work on earth is done Go to heaven a-shoutin’ Love for the Father and the Son A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Chapel followed by a private interment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 5 to May 6, 2020.