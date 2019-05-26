Dorothy C. Kantner, 98, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, in Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing, where she resided.

She was the wife of the late Paul I. Kantner, who died

August 2, 1982. Born in Centerport, she was the daughter of the late Adam S. and Edna L. (Althouse) Reber. Dorothy graduated 8th grade from Center Township/Centerport one-room school in April 1934, and completed high school in the academic program at the Ontelaunee Vocational School in May 1938. She received her teaching degree from Kutztown State Teachers College in the spring of 1940. Dorothy taught elementary school in the Ontelaunee (Schuylkill Valley) School District from 1940-1970. She was a member of Salem Berne United Methodist Church,

Tilden Twp., where she taught Sunday School for many years, served in church leadership, and was active in their Rainbow Women's Ministry. Dorothy served as a trustee on the board of the Salem United Brethren in Christ

Cemetery. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and ballroom dancing.

Dorothy is survived by her son: Scott P. Kantner and his wife Donna, Tilden Twp.; and three grandsons: Zachary, Jonathan and Joshua Kantner.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Wayne, Paul and Mark Reber; and Catherine Goodman.

Services will be private at the convenience of the

family. Burial will be in Salem U.B. Cemetery, Tilden Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Berne United Methodist Church, 292 Salem Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



