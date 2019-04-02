Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Westley) Klusewitz.

Dorothy Rose (Westley) Klusewitz, 86, formerly of Gray Street, Laureldale, died March 31, 2019, in Sacred Heart Villa,

Muhlenberg Township, where she had been a guest for the past year.

She was married December 27, 1952, to Kenneth Richard Klusewitz, who died October 15, 2018.

Born in Reading, Pa., on August 31, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles Oscar Westley Jr., and Helen Florence (Misiarewicz) Westley.

Dorothy was a graduate of Birdsboro High School. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Hyde Park. Dorothy was an avid bingo player, loved going to the casinos and participated in the senior olympics for over 15 years.

She is survived by three children: Brian K. Klusewitz, of Stouchsburg, Pa.; Gregory L., husband of Lisa (Heppler) Klusewitz, of Mountain Top, Luzerne County; and Lori, wife of Dana Bertschman, of Ruscombmanor Township. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren: Matthew Bertschman, Daniel Bertschman, Jason Klusewitz and Kevin Klusewitz. There are also two siblings surviving, William, widower of Gloria Westley, and Joan (Westley), widow of William Seyler, all of Exeter Township.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6th, at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3139

Kutztown Road (Hyde Park), Reading, PA 19605. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



