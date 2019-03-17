Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy (Kohut) Koretsky.

Dorothy Koretsky, 89, passed away March 14, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale.

Her husband, George J. Koretsky, passed away in 1971. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Tanka (Skrypochka)Kohut. She was employed as a crossing guard for the Reading School District and also worked at R.M. Palmer Candy, Diener Knitting Mill and Berkshire Knitting Mill.

Dorothy's life was her children and her church, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, where she was always very active and was a past treasurer of the St. Olga's Guild. Dorothy also found joy in riding around looking at Christmas lights.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra, wife of William Kazmierczak, of Reading; and Cynthia Koretsky, of Sinking Spring. There are three grandchildren: Ellen Rohrbach, of Fleetwood; George Kazmierczak, of Mt. Penn; Lauren

Tyson of Tequesta, Florida; and five great-grandchildren: Michelle Rohrbach, Tyler Kazmierczak, Ethan Rohrbach, Austin Kazmierczak and Connor Tyson.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Georgine Purcell; and by three brothers: Andrew Kohut, Theodore "Fedju" Kohut and Paul Kohut; and by three sisters: Rose Oudinot, Anna Sparr and Mary Hanth.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Nativity BVM Church, 504 Summit Ave., Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Panakhyda at 7:30 p.m. and again on

Tuesday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading.

Flowers are welcome or contributions to the church at the address above.



