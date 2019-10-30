Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. Moyer Obituary
Dorothy L. Moyer, 88, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George W. and Hazel S. (Fox) Moyer. She was a 1948 graduate of Shillington High School. Dorothy is survived by one sister, Althea Addis, of Reading; and sister-in-law, Marjorie G., of Exeter Twp., widow of George W. Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -