Dorothy L. Moyer, 88, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George W. and Hazel S. (Fox) Moyer. She was a 1948 graduate of Shillington High School. Dorothy is survived by one sister, Althea Addis, of Reading; and sister-in-law, Marjorie G., of Exeter Twp., widow of George W. Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019