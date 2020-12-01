1/1
Dorothy L. Roedder
Dorothy L. “Sue” Roedder Dorothy L. “Sue” Roedder (née George) 71, formerly of Green Hills, died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Kutztown Manor Nursing Home, Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Mildred A. George. Sue was raised in North Wales, Pennsylvania. She had very fond memories of English horseback riding, 4H, and raising sheep. She graduated from Hatboro High School in 1966. Dorothy was an accomplished fine artist known for her warm depictions of rural life. She worked as an artist and designer creating original cross-stitch designs for Dimensions in Reading PA. In her spare time, Sue enjoyed gardening, volunteering at local historical societies, and local galleries. An attendee of the original Woodstock, Sue loved listening to great music (especially Bob Dylan), and spending time with her friends, poker buddies, golden retrievers, her children, and grandchildren. Sue is survived by her children: two daughters: Shelley L. Grayek, Esq., Wallingford, Sarah L. Gerlach (Grayek), wife of Joel Gerlach, Brookhaven; two sons: Jesse R. Grayek, husband of Rebecca H. (Hickey) Grayek, Kutztown; and Nathan R. Grayek, fiancé of Kimberly M. Cataldi, Wyomissing. Other survivors include her brothers, William George and his wife, Patricia, of Selinsgrove, Snyder County; and Robert George and his wife, Sue of Longmont, Colorado. There are five grandchildren: Anna, Maxwell and Rachel Grayek; Sophie Grayek and Iris Gerlach. A funeral service to celebrate Sue’s life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Sue’s memory to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 (operationsmile.org). Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
