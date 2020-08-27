1/1
Dorothy LaRue Romig
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy LaRue (Maloney) Romig Dorothy LaRue (Maloney) Romig, 100 of Ridgebury Twp., Bradford Co., PA, formerly of Birdsboro, PA and Port Orange, FL, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Athens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Athens, PA. Born July 22, 1920 in Birdsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Maloney, Sr. and the late Edna May (Davis) Maloney. She retired from Crompton & Knowles, Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA in 1985. Dorothy was a past Worthy Matron 1972-1973of Bird Chapter #460 O.E.S, past president of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Auxiliary Forest 32, past president and secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 626 American Legion, Birdsboro, PA, past president of the Mothers Group at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA, member of Post #270 American Legion Auxiliary, Port Orange, FL, Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3282, Port Orange, FL. Surviving are daughter, Fay A. wife of Ronald Zook of Milan, PA; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and a nephew and niece. She was predeceased by brother, Thomas H. Maloney. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. An O.E.S. service will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Graveside service and inurnment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery at 10:30 AM Monday, August 31, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
10:00 AM
Dengler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Birdsboro Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dengler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved