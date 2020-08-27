Dorothy LaRue (Maloney) Romig Dorothy LaRue (Maloney) Romig, 100 of Ridgebury Twp., Bradford Co., PA, formerly of Birdsboro, PA and Port Orange, FL, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Athens Health & Rehabilitation Center in Athens, PA. Born July 22, 1920 in Birdsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Maloney, Sr. and the late Edna May (Davis) Maloney. She retired from Crompton & Knowles, Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA in 1985. Dorothy was a past Worthy Matron 1972-1973of Bird Chapter #460 O.E.S, past president of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Auxiliary Forest 32, past president and secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 626 American Legion, Birdsboro, PA, past president of the Mothers Group at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, PA, member of Post #270 American Legion Auxiliary, Port Orange, FL, Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 3282, Port Orange, FL. Surviving are daughter, Fay A. wife of Ronald Zook of Milan, PA; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren and a nephew and niece. She was predeceased by brother, Thomas H. Maloney. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. An O.E.S. service will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Graveside service and inurnment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery at 10:30 AM Monday, August 31, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children
, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Dengler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.