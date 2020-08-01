Dorothy Lemanek

Dorothy K. Lemanek, 98, of Reading, passed away during the early morning hours of Wednesday July 29, 2020 in The Wyomissing Nursing Center. Mrs. Lemanek is survived by her loving and devoted husband of sixty four years; Frank E. Lemanek. Born in Rainelle, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Grace (Simmons) Hedrick. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving children; Lawrence E. Conrad, of Shillington, Anna Lou (Conrad) widow of John King and Edith (Conrad) wife of William Moon, both residing in Martinsburg West Virginia; Michalena (Lemanek) wife of Joel Levenduski, of Panama City Florida and Kathleen L. Lemanek, of Columbus Ohio. Dorothy is also survived by seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters; Ruth Bonner and Margaret Kaucher, both of Orwigsburg PA. Dorothy is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother; Warren Hedrick and a sister Avilda Boggs. Dorothy was employed by the former Letisse Handbags in Reading for many years until her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Dorothy loved her family and loved spending time with them, she will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to the family on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church 250 South Twelfth Street Reading PA 19602. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary R.C. Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dorothy have a Mass said for her in her honor and memory. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



