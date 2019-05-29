Dorothy M. (Mark) Lewis, 90, of

Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, John F. Lewis, died on February 26, 2015.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Albert P. and Alva (Wertly) Mark.

Dorothy attended Governor Mifflin High School and Kutztown University.

She was a lifelong and faithful Philadelphia Phillies fan. In her long, full life, she was blessed to visit many wonderful places around the world, including summer vacations to Stone Harbor, N.J. One of her favorite things was enjoying an ice cold beer with good friends.

Dorothy was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family; one of the best gifts she gave her son was staying at home to raise him.

She is survived by her son, John A., husband of Anita Lewis, Wyomissing; her nephew, Stevan M. Geiger Sr., Exeter, N.H.; her two grandchildren, Taylor Lisney, Harrisburg, and Gabrielle Lewis, Mt. Penn; and two great-granddaughters, Elliott Louise Lewis and June Elise Lisney.

Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Jane M. Walker.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



