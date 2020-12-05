Dorothy Lou (Jones) Travillion Dorothy Lou (Jones) Travillion, 86, of Reading, passed away November 30, 2020. Born May 19, 1934 in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Edward & Mamie (Duncan) Jones. Dorothy worked in management at Burlington Coat Factory for 19 years, retiring in 1999. She was faithful 65 year member of Zion Baptist Church, Reading. Dorothy’s spirit will be carried on by her husband Carl Franklin Travillion, with whom they shared 64 years of marriage; 2 daughters Michele Morrison & her husband Edward; Lynn Travillion-Reyes & her husband Troy; & granddaughter Brianna Williams. Dorothy also leaves behind a sister-in-law; 2 nieces & 2 nephews to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was greeted in heaven by her 2 sisters Mary Gaines & Lucille Jones. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading. Funeral services will be private and at the discretion of Dorothy’s family.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601. To view full obituary and share expressions of sympathy with Dorothy’s family visit www.TheoCAuman.com