Dorothy M. Lunn, 93, of Wernersville,passed away at Sunday, November 8th, at Mifflin Center, Cumru Twp. Dorothy was born in Philadelphia on April 27, 1927, a daughter of the late Mildred C. (Lewers) Needham and George E. Kelley and was the widow of Edmund H. Lunn. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Leslie A. Davis, of Wernersville and half sister, Nancy (Needham) Schatz, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynda E. (Lunn) Carman and son, Edmund A. Lunn. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com