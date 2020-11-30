Dorothy A. Lykens, 90, of Ephrata, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Reading, Dorothy was daughter to the late Rev. Paul H. and Anna (Sech) Lykens. She is predeceased by her sisters Mary Leister, Fannie Valentino, June Lantz and brother John Lykens. She was a member of Charity Christian Fellowship. Dorothy was a graduate of Reading Senior High School, class of 1947, and Millersville State Teachers College. She taught in various areas including Long Island, California, Arizona, Germany and Alaska. After retiring and settling in Ephrata, she continued to teach at a satellite school for students acquiring their GED for another 20 years, retiring at age 79. Ms. Lykens lived a colorful life including roles as a governess, actress and director in both California and Europe. She loved to travel, making annual excursions to Mexico for the winter in her later years. Dorothy also loved to dance, and her joy for life inspired anyone around her. She was a well-spoken, determined woman. Dorothy is survived by two nephews, Craig Leister, Mark James Leister and her fiancé, Ken Thompson. A graveside service will be held on December 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Charity Christian Fellowship Cemetery, S. Groffdale Road, Leola, with Pastor Aaron Lee Hurst officiating. A Celebration Of Life service will be scheduled in the near future as the family resolves travel and gathering logistics. Flowers will be accepted or if desired, we encourage planting of a tree or grove as a lasting tribute to Dorothy's life through the Heartfelt Sympathies Store. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
